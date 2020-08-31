No more than Rs 4,400 to be charged for PCR tests: Health Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday decided to fix a standard rate for all Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus infection.

As per the circular issued by the ministry, a meeting held to discuss mechanisms for prevention and control of the disease, it was decided that all laboratories that offer paid PCR test facilities should charge no more than Rs 4,400 for the tests.

All the labs have been urged to conform to the standard rate as established by the ministry.

