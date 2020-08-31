Nepal | August 31, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > No more than Rs 4,400 to be charged for PCR tests: Health Ministry

No more than Rs 4,400 to be charged for PCR tests: Health Ministry

Published: August 31, 2020 5:00 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Sunday decided to fix a standard rate for all Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests conducted to diagnose coronavirus infection.

As per the circular issued by the ministry, a meeting held to discuss mechanisms for prevention and control of the disease, it was decided that all laboratories that offer paid PCR test facilities should charge no more than Rs 4,400 for the tests.

All the labs have been urged to conform to the standard rate as established by the ministry.

The circular issued by Ministry of Health and Population on the standard rate for PCR tests.

