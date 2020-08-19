NRA pledges to address disaster-related problem

Kathmandu, August 18
In a geological study carried out in 242 places of Sindhupalchowk district four years ago, the National Reconstruction Authority, in its report, had identified 71 areas as more vulnerable to natural disaster.
The report was submitted to the government with a note that out of 242 areas studied, 75 were safe, 96 needed further safety nets and 71 were at risk, said NRA Geologist Lekh Prasad Bhatta at a discussion programme organised in Sindhupalchowk yesterday.
Informing that the first slot of study had identified problems in the Sallo area not in Lidi of Jugal Rural Municipality, he said the risk zones could change from time to time. The study undertaken in 2018 had furnished a recommendation that the Lidi area would be livable only following the arrangement of safety nets.
Speaking on the occasion, District Coordination Committee Sindhupalchowk Chief Krishna Gopal Tamang stressed the need to develop a shared understanding on losses triggered by the landslides to address the problem through reconstruction approach.
He said they were holding discussions with the House of Representatives speaker, lawmakers and local elected representatives to make a concrete plan towards addressing the problem.
It is inevitable to carry out geological study in all 12 local levels of Sindhupalchowk and develop a plan to shift the people from most vulnerable areas to safer places.
NRA Chief Executive Officer Sushil Gyawali pledged to provide support to review the earlier studies and also to venture out a new study in Sindhupalchowk, in coordination with different agencies concerned.
