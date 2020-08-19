NRNA regional meeting to take place in September

Kathmandu, August 18
The regional meeting of the Non-resident Nepali Association (NRNA) is scheduled to take place in the Americas region on September 4-6.
Alongside the regional meeting, the NRNA is also organising knowledge sharing conference where experts representing diverse fields will present their working papers. This is the routine programme of NRNA International Coordination Council, where the association presents its policy and programmes, receives inputs and deliberations and synthesizes and presents them in the statute assembly and general conventions to be held in Kathmandu on October, said Rajan Tripathi, Conference Chair.
He said, “Due to the coronavirus, this time we could not conduct the regional meeting with physical presence in Canada.
However, we are planning to do this via zoom-assisted virtual mode.
NCC Canada is hosting the meeting”. According to the press release issued by NRNA, the inaugural session has been scheduled for 4 September, regional meeting for 5 September and knowledge sharing conference for 6 September.
Distinguished personalities including Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokharel, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali, NRNA Chair Kumar Pant, ambassadors, political leaders and mayors have been invited to the event.
The event includes women forum, youths and second generation forum, Nepali language and literature forum, gender equality and mental health forum, citizenship lobbying and parental property forum and Nepal-India border related dialogue.
In order to successfully conduct the programme, a main event organising committee has been formed under the chair of Americas regional coordinator Tripathi with regional deputy coordinator Ram C Pokharel, regional women coordinator Uma Karki Thapa, regional youth coordinator Bimala Sapkota and ICC member Gopi Krishna Kafle as the coordinators. A group of experts has been formed under the leadership of Dr Laxmi Pathak with public health scientist Dr Amod Pokharel and food scientist Narayan Ghimire as members, according to a the press release issued by NRNA.
The NRNA has set 20 August as the deadline for the submission of working papers in the designated thematic areas. Anyone residing in the Americas region can develop and present their working papers in the event, Tripathi clarified.
