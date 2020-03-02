NSU stages protest against govt

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 1

Nepal Student Union, the student wing of the main opposition Nepali Congress, staged various protest programmes across the country today against the government for imposing 10 per cent tax on books and raising infrastructure tax on petroleum products.

NSU has also sought fair investigation in the auditape scandal involving former minister of information and technology Gokul Baskota. Other demands of the students include guarantee to conduct Free Student Union’s election.

NSU demonstrated at the gate of different campuses in the capital, including Nepal Commerce Campus, Shankar Dev Campus, Tri-Chandra Multiple Campus, Saraswoti Campus, Patan Multiple Campus and Pashupati Multiple.

NSU flayed the government for not working in favour of the people.

Bishnu Hari Khadka, vice-president of NSU said the government was on the path of totalitarianism. “Imposing tax on books is just an example of how the government is trying to create controlled society,” Khadka said at the protest programme. NSU has warned that they will launch stringent protest programmes if their demands are ignored.

