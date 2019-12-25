One arrested for possessing pistol in Budhanilkantha

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police on Tuesday arrested a man in possession of a pistol in Budhanilkantha area of Kathmandu district.

The arrested has been identified as Roshan Bardewa (35) of Manthali Municipality-13 in Ramechhap district, who had currently been residing in Chunikhel of Budhanilkantha Municipality in Kathmandu district.

Acting on a tip-off, a special force deployed from Metropolitan Police Crime Division (MPCD) stopped Bardewa who was heading towards Baluwakhani, in Budhanilkantha area, at around 5:30 pm yesterday.

According to Spokesperson and Information Officer at the MPCD, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kedar Prasad Dhakal, Bardewa was immediately arrested after security personnel seized a pistol from his possession.

Bardewa is said to have given up the job in Nepali Army.

Meanwhile, police have carried out investigation into the case taking him in the custody, SP Dhakal informed.

