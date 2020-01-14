One held with tiger hide in Sankhamul

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police on Monday arrested a man in possession of tiger hide in Shankhamul of Lalitpur Metropolitan City-9 in Lalitpur district.

The arrested has been identified as Mahesh Adhikari (26) of Dudhauli in Sindhuli district.

A team of security personnel deployed from Metropolitan Police Sector, Pulchowk raided the rented room of Adhikari and seized a hide of Royal Bengal tiger from his possession.

It has been reported that the arrestee would be tried under the National Park and Wildlife Act 1973.

Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway, police informed.

The widespread poaching of tiger among other endangered mammals, and trade in parts, combined with the loss of habitat have triggered their decline in many parts of Nepal.

