One more case of coronavirus confirmed in Nepal

KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed that one person who travelled to Nepal from France has tested positive for coronavirus.

The person, a 19-year-old female Nepali student, is currently under isolation and receiving treatment at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku, Kathmandu.

Prior to this, she had placed herself under home quarantine upon arriving here in Nepal. Her samples were collected for testing on Sunday, for which the reports came out positive.

According to Health Ministry, the person had travelled to Nepal from France via Qatar on Tuesday, March 17. Initiative has been taken to put the person’s family in quarantine.

With this, two cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Nepal.

