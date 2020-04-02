One more person tests positive for Covid-19, Nepal’s sixth confirmed case

THT Online

KATHMANDU: One more person has tested positive for Covid-19, making it the sixth case of Coronavirus infection in Nepal.

Spokesperson of Health Ministry, Dr Bikas Devkota informed mediapersons on Thursday that a sample sent for testing at the National Health Lab has come out positive for the disease.

“Yet another person that was on the QR-652 flight from Doha to Kathmandu is now known to have contracted infection,” Devoka said.

The virus has been detected in two persons from the same flight already.

According to Madhav Prasad Tiwari, press coordinator of the Health Minister, the sixth patient is a female from Baglung.

Till date, 1184 tests have been carried out in Nepal of which 1178 have come out negative, six people tested positive of which five are active cases. One person who had contracted the disease in January has already recovered.

Today’s Health Ministry Bulletin, Video:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook