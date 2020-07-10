One-on-one meeting of NCP co-chairs postponed

KATHMANDU, JULY 9
The much anticipated one-onone meeting between co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not take place today.
Deputy Parliamentary Party leader of NCP Subas Chandra Nembang, who is close to PM Oli, told THT that though one-to-one meeting between Oli and Dahal did not take place today, both the leaders were talking to each other over phone about the issues raised in the Standing Committee meeting. Most of the Standing Committee members have asked the PM to quit at least one out of the two posts he holds—prime minister and party co-chair. Nembang also said other leaders close to Oli and Dahal were also holding talks to find a way out of the current stalemate in the party.
The standing committee member Haribol Gajurel, who is close to Dahal, told THT that the two leaders had gone too far to crirticise each other and therefore, the current stalemate continued. “But there is no option than to reconcile their differences,” he said and added that if Oli was asked to resign from the post of the prime minister, that could affect governance not only at the centre but all three levels of the government and could invite national crisis.
“If the party splits, no party will have enough majority to form the next government.
Moving a no trust motion against the PM is not desirable because the party that would want to form a new government would have to depend on other parties and other parties could withdraw their support to the new government at anytime,” Gajurel added.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 10, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT, JULY 8 Ninety-two percent COVID-19 patients have so far recovered and returned home in Rautahat, the district that tops the province in COVID-19 infections. As per data, 1,246 India returnees from India and abroad have so far tested positive for coronavirus in the district. “We Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8 The intra-party feud in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) seems to have trickled to the district level in Saptari as two different factions were at odds over holding a support rally in favour of the Prime Minister and party Co-chair KP Sharma Oli. After a faction of the party l Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery. Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death. However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today. Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today. The Read More...
Due to rapid erosion, pillars on the Nepal-India border are also falling into the river LAMKI, JULY 8 Every year when monsoon starts people residing downstream of Karnali River in Kailali have to spend sleepless nights due to fear of floods. This year too, locals of Srilanka, Tikapur, have Read More...
KAVRE: Two persons died while 23 others went missing as the monsoon-fed rivers swept away 14 houses in Bahrabise Municipality-5 and two houses in Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok district on Wednesday night. Sindhupalchok District Administration Office (DAO) identified the dec Read More...
RIO DE JANEIRO: After months of touting an unproven anti-malaria drug as a treatment for the new coronavirus, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is turning himself into a test case live before millions of people as he swallows hydroxychloroquine pills on social media and encourages others to do the Read More...
NEW YORK: New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed US COVID-19 cases soared to a daily global record. Officials in New Read More...