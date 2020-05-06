PABSON for cancellation of SEE

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 5

The Private and Boarding School Organisation of Nepal, an umbrella organisation of private schools in the country, has officially requested the government to cancel the examination of grade X, also called Secondary Education Examination taken by the government.

The call came following uncertainty over the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.

The umbrella organisation has suggested that the government provide validity to the internal evaluation of students conducted by the respective schools. “The National Examinations Board may validate the mark sheet and grades provided by schools as it is feasible and appropriate at the moment,” the press release issued today stated.

PABSON has been suggesting to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology from the beginning to cancel the SEE this year, as it is not sure when the lockdown will be lifted. PABSON’s suggestion today, however, comes at a time when the government is seeking to gradually open schools.

Education Minister Giriraj Mani Pokharel recently said they were preparing to asks schools to release the results of grade I to IX and begin admitting students in newer graders. The ministry’s authorities said the move was made as the government was not in a mood to cancel the examination any time soon.

PABSON, in the press release today, said that the SEE had caused mental stress and confusion among students and guardians, as they were not sure when they would need to prepare for the examination.

PABSON Chair Tikaram Puri said since the education system had recently changed to include Grade VIII to XII as secondary level, students should not worry much about the Grade X exams as they still had two more years in school.

“It is best for students, guardians, schools and government to put an end to the confusion, as the government should be more concerned about holding Grade XII examination.”

The government on the night of March 18, just a day before the SEE had indefinitely postponed the exams.

The action was taken due to increasing fear of COVID-19 outbreak. The examination of grades XI and XII were also suspended later.

