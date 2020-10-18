PADT to install more cremation machines

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17

The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines.

Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilities and five machines.

Joint Secretary Rajeshwor Gyawali of KMC and PADT Member Secretary Pradeep Dhakal entered into an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective offices, in the presence of KMC Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya on October 14. According to KMC, the new crematorium building will be constructed at Tilganga.

The metropolis has allocated Rs 115 million for the installation of three electric cremation machines. Mayor Shakya said the metropolis was ready to provide additional amount in case of budget deficit.

The PADT has already invited bids for the construction work as per the prescribed design. Evaluation of bidding documents submitted by interested and qualified bidders is under way. Upon signing of the agreement, Mayor Shakya urged the PADT to complete construction of the building within six months.

The PADT had launched operation of an electric crematorium building constructed on the premises of Pashupati Aryaghat on 23 January 2016, with the budget of Rs 110 million. The previous crematorium building has two machines. Though the idea of installing electric crematorium was conceived in 1982, it took nearly 34 years to actualise the project.

According to the PADT, it takes three to four hours to cremate a body on a traditional funeral pyre but the electric cremation machine can reduce the body to ashes within 45 minutes. It is eco-friendly and prevents the environment from being polluted.

PADT Member Secretary Dhakal said installation of three more electric cremation machines was expected to ease the pressure on the existing crematorium building.

Kin of the deceased may also opt for traditional wood crematorium.

However, the hi-tech system is also cost-effective.

It costs around Rs 10,000 to cremate a body in a traditional funeral pyre compared to Rs 3,000 in an electric crematorium.

A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

