PADT to install more cremation machines

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 17
The Pashupati Area Development Trust, in association with Kathmandu Metropolitan City, is set to construct one more electric crematorium building equipped with three high-tech machines.
Once the new crematorium building is constructed the PADT will have two such facilities and five machines.
Joint Secretary Rajeshwor Gyawali of KMC and PADT Member Secretary Pradeep Dhakal entered into an agreement to this effect on behalf of their respective offices, in the presence of KMC Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya on October 14. According to KMC, the new crematorium building will be constructed at Tilganga.
The metropolis has allocated Rs 115 million for the installation of three electric cremation machines. Mayor Shakya said the metropolis was ready to provide additional amount in case of budget deficit.
The PADT has already invited bids for the construction work as per the prescribed design. Evaluation of bidding documents submitted by interested and qualified bidders is under way. Upon signing of the agreement, Mayor Shakya urged the PADT to complete construction of the building within six months.
The PADT had launched operation of an electric crematorium building constructed on the premises of Pashupati Aryaghat on 23 January 2016, with the budget of Rs 110 million. The previous crematorium building has two machines. Though the idea of installing electric crematorium was conceived in 1982, it took nearly 34 years to actualise the project.
According to the PADT, it takes three to four hours to cremate a body on a traditional funeral pyre but the electric cremation machine can reduce the body to ashes within 45 minutes. It is eco-friendly and prevents the environment from being polluted.
PADT Member Secretary Dhakal said installation of three more electric cremation machines was expected to ease the pressure on the existing crematorium building.
Kin of the deceased may also opt for traditional wood crematorium.
However, the hi-tech system is also cost-effective.
It costs around Rs 10,000 to cremate a body in a traditional funeral pyre compared to Rs 3,000 in an electric crematorium.
A version of this article appears in print on October 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 United Nations World Food Programme today joined its sister agencies seeking global action to improve food system so that people can better withstand shocks and crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. In Nepal, the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, particularly, loss of Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 16 Local youths staged a sit-in in front of District Administration Office, Saptari, today seeking action against a group that misbehaved with a local girl. Led by Narasingh Hindu Army Nepal, the protesters staged a sit-in for about two hours in front of the main gate of the Read More...
NEW DELHI: Seven months after screens went dark, cinemas reopened Thursday in much of India with mostly old titles on the marquee — a sign of the country’s efforts to return to normal as the pace of coronavirus infections slows but also of the roadblocks that remain. The return to movie theat Read More...
BAKU: Azerbaijan said on Saturday 12 civilians were killed and more than 40 were wounded in the city of Ganja due to shelling by Armenia. The Azeri Prosecutor General’s office said that two shells hit apartment buildings in the country’s second largest city. There has been no official reaction Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 The task force formed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has concluded that it is possible to build a chemical fertiliser factory in Nepal. The task force formed by the ministry under the coordination of MoALD Secretary Rajendra Prasad Bhari Read More...
KATHMANDU: NMB Bank has successfully executed financial closure of Seti Nadi Hydroelectric Project having an installed capacity of 25 MW. The project is being developed by Vision Lumbini Urja Company. The project is located at Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality and Pokhara-Lekhnath Metropolitan C Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 16 Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal has pledged to ensure food security in the country as the ministry is preparing new policies and regulations to regulate the food production and distribution sector. Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of the 40th World Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has said that the mission of the present government is to put an end to poverty and establish prosperity in the country. In a message today on the occasion of International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, 2020, Prime Minister Oli said that modern agricu Read More...