Panel recommends effective handling of COVID crisis

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 24

The Parliamentary Sub-committee of Education and Health Committee of the House of Representatives has recommended the Government of Nepal to provide a report of real time polymerase chain reaction tests to the concerned persons without delay.

The authorities concerned usually take around two weeks to issue the RT-PCR test report.

The sub-committee led by Jeevan Ram Shrestha today submitted its report to the committee Chairperson Jayapuri Gharti, along with a set of recommendations.

The report has directed the government to make arrangements for providing RT-PCR test reports immediately, operate laboratories across the country in an integrated and coordinated manner and enhance the capacity of existing laboratories. The sub-committee has also recommended the government to depute skilled and trained human resources at laboratories and operate them to their full capacity, while directing the government to provide information to the concerned persons about details of RT-PCR tests through Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under Department of Health Services.

The subcommittee has stressed the need to carry out regular surveillance of coronavirus patients staying in home isolation, and ensure availability of adequate number of trained human resources, ICU beds, ventilators and other medical equipment at the dedicated coronavirus hospitals.

Other recommendations include increasing the present amount of Rs 175 being provided to COVID-19 patients in quarantine for their daily meals, incorporation of nutritious foods into the menu of institutional isolation centres and payment of hazard allowance to doctors and health workers involved in the treatment of COVID patients without procedural hassles.

The sub-committee has directed the government to ensure easy access of non-coronavirus patients to medical services in hospitals and provide subsidy to Patan Hospital, Bir Hospital, TU Teaching Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital to cover the loss incurred by them due to operation of these health facilities as dedicated coronavirus hospitals.

