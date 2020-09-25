Panel recommends effective handling of COVID crisis

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 24
The Parliamentary Sub-committee of Education and Health Committee of the House of Representatives has recommended the Government of Nepal to provide a report of real time polymerase chain reaction tests to the concerned persons without delay.
The authorities concerned usually take around two weeks to issue the RT-PCR test report.
The sub-committee led by Jeevan Ram Shrestha today submitted its report to the committee Chairperson Jayapuri Gharti, along with a set of recommendations.
The report has directed the government to make arrangements for providing RT-PCR test reports immediately, operate laboratories across the country in an integrated and coordinated manner and enhance the capacity of existing laboratories. The sub-committee has also recommended the government to depute skilled and trained human resources at laboratories and operate them to their full capacity, while directing the government to provide information to the concerned persons about details of RT-PCR tests through Epidemiology and Disease Control Division under Department of Health Services.
The subcommittee has stressed the need to carry out regular surveillance of coronavirus patients staying in home isolation, and ensure availability of adequate number of trained human resources, ICU beds, ventilators and other medical equipment at the dedicated coronavirus hospitals.
Other recommendations include increasing the present amount of Rs 175 being provided to COVID-19 patients in quarantine for their daily meals, incorporation of nutritious foods into the menu of institutional isolation centres and payment of hazard allowance to doctors and health workers involved in the treatment of COVID patients without procedural hassles.
The sub-committee has directed the government to ensure easy access of non-coronavirus patients to medical services in hospitals and provide subsidy to Patan Hospital, Bir Hospital, TU Teaching Hospital and Dhulikhel Hospital to cover the loss incurred by them due to operation of these health facilities as dedicated coronavirus hospitals.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 25, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning throughout the country till Saturday. “A low-pressure area is now located over Chhattisgarh state of India and is advancing to the west and north-west of Nepal, Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Government of Nepal has issued ‘Procedure on Establishment and Operation of Information and Records Centre’ for local levels. The procedure will come into effect after it is passed by the executive of the concerned local unit. It aims to make the service deliver Read More...
RAUTAHAT, SEPTEMBER 23 The probe committee formed to launch an inquiry into the death of Bijaya Ram of Garuda Municipality, Rautahat, has recommended action against six policemen, including SP Rabiraj Khadka. Police had arrested Bijaya and six others on August 16 in connection with the murder Read More...
DHULIKHEL, SEPTEMBER 23 A total of 68 per cent COVID patients have recovered in Kavre. Of the 552 people infected with the virus, 373 have recovered so far in the district. A total of 360 males and 192 females were infected with COVID. Of them, 230 males and 143 females have been cured, accord Read More...
HETAUDA, SEPTEMBER 23 Bagmati Province is set to provide loan at subsidised interest for employment creation as well as production activities in the province. The Bagmati Province Cabinet meeting held today passed the procedures for providing loan meant for programmes related to agriculture, i Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 23 The Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Protection (DoCSCP) has decided to sell onions that were seized from several vegetable markets at subsidised rate. The department had earlier seized the onions from the traders who were hiding and creating an artificial sh Read More...
POKHARA: Incessant rainfall has led to landslides in two places – Kaligandaki Rural Municipality and Waling Municipality – of Syangja district on Thursday. Two people were buried under the earth as a mass of land fell from above at 3 am in Kaligandaki Rural Municipality. One of them, a 16-yea Read More...
MILAN: Italy may apply well-targeted closures where necessary to contain the spread of the new coronavirus while another general lockdown is unlikely, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told la Stampa daily in an interview. “Today the situation in Italy is certainly better than in other European cou Read More...