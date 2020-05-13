Parliamentarians demand immediate fencing along Nepal-India border

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Parliamentarians have demanded the government to address the issue of border management and to put up fences in the border at the earliest.

They have condemned the construction of a link road by India breaching Nepal’s territory in Lipulekh. The 80-kilometre link road to China via Nepal’s Lipulekh was inaugurated by Indian government last Friday through video conferencing.

In the zero hour of today’s National Assembly meeting, parliamentarians highlighted the need for the government to resolve border issues through diplomatic channels and not to spare an inch to claim the encroached territory back.

The Government of Nepal has already submitted a diplomatic note to India via Indian Ambassador to Nepal, voicing objection to the encroachment on Nepal’s land and conveying Nepal government’s position on boundary issues.

Anita Devkota condemned the government’s comment that it was unaware of the road construction by the Indian side in Lipulekh. She demanded explanation from the government about its ignorance on the matter.

Likewise, Indu Kadariya voiced to demarcate Nepali border and put fences along the border from east to west, as according to her, India had been repeatedly troubling Nepal and encroaching on Nepali land time and again. She pledged to donate a year of her salary to the government if it is to put fences along the border.

Lawmaker Udaya Sharma Poudel spoke for the need to permanently resolve border issues while another parliamentarian Kabita Bogati decried the attitude of India towards Nepal.

Meanwhile, Komal Oli opined that the lockdown should be properly managed given the alarming increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the country. She stressed the need to bring back the Nepalis stranded in Indo-Nepal border areas and quarantine them upon their return.

