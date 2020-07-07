People face hardship with public transport off the road

Kathmandu, July 6
Mahesh Shrestha who lives in Harisiddhi, Lalitpur is finding it hard to travel to and from his shop at Mangalbazaar these days.
Most of the time he walks to Mangalbazaar which is five kilometres from his home. Only sometimes and if he is lucky he gets a lift from motorcycle and vehicle drivers. Many do not stop their vehicle when he signals for fear of COVID-19.
Shrestha said his shop, like most other enterprises and businesses in town, remained closed for a long time due to the lockdown announced by the government for prevention and control of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the lockdown has been relaxed to some extent and Shrestha has no option but to open his shop for livelihood support.
For him, a native of Harisiddhhi, the need to own a vehicle had never been felt before. He had not felt this need during normal time as travelling to and from his shop was not that difficult as adequate number of public transport vehicles operated.
In this connection, he recalls his experience five years back when there was a blockade in the country.
The undeclared blockade was imposed by India and there was shortage of essentials and fuel. That time also there were no public vehicles due to fuel shortage.
But people used to give a lift to the needy.
But, Shrestha said, the situation is not like that at present. People are very reluctant to offer a lift and share a ride for fear of COV- ID-19. So, Shrestha has to walk most often to his shop and back home.
Like Mahesh, Anjana Subedi of Jorpati, has the same problem. Subedi works at a private firm in Anamnagar. She used to take the public Tuk-tuk to go to her office and come back home from there.
These days she goes to her office with her husband on motorcycle. However, while returning home after office, she walks up to her husband’s office at Chabahil and both return home together on motorbike.
“I have to go to office anyhow although it is difficult as there is no public transport.
If I do not, my salary will be deducted,” she expressed desperation. She said that she was not paid three months’ salary since the lockdown started. The government had announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24.
Most of the shops and offices in Kathmandu Valley have opened with relaxation of the lockdown.
However, people are facing a lot of hardship commuting to their work place and other destinations such as hospitals as public transport vehicles are not operating fully.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) on Sunday revealed five photos that made it to the top-five of the 'Nepal From Your Window' photo contest. The five photos will be awarded with cash prize of Rs 10,000 each. Among the 500 approved photos listed in the contest, Samde Sherpa's Kathmandu V Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Prices of chicken and eggs in the domestic market has surged after farmers stopped hatching chicks. Chicken cost has shot up to Rs 360 per kg from Rs 250 earlier, while eggs cost Rs 380 per crate of 30 eggs, a hike of Rs 100 in a few days. Krishna Shrestha, a chicken selle Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 Thirteen more Nepalis living abroad died from the COVID-19 infection in the past one week, taking the death toll to 143. A press release issued by Non-resident Nepali Association said six Nepalis in the United Arab Emirates, five in India and one each in Oman and Kuwait died Read More...
DAMAULI, JULY 5 Myagde Rural Municipality provided modern machines to local farmers to chase monkeys, in Tanahun, yesterday. The rural municipality Chair Maya Devi Rana provided 100 machines to the farmers of all seven wards of the rural municipality. Myagde Rural Municipality Chair Rana said Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 5 A YouTuber has been arrested on the charge of raping and molesting minor girls for the last 14 months. Arjun Shiwakoti, aged around 30, who runs a Youtube channel ‘Making Nepal’, was arrested from his rented room in Baniyatar a few days ago. He has been accused of raping Read More...
BANEPA, JULY 5 Locals in and around Roshi Khola area of Kavrepalanchowk district were elated after a motorable bridge over the Roshi River, one of the tributaries to the Sunkoshi River, came into operation recently. With completion of the bridge, vehicles have begun plying over it and locals c Read More...
DHANGADI, JULY 5 In the past one week, Sudurpaschim Province has reported 1,393 new cases of coronavirus. According to the Health Division under the Social Development Ministry, the number of coronavirus positive cases reached 3,469 yesterday. The infection rate is rising in Darchula, Kailali, Read More...
DHADING, JULY 5 Locals’ movement from one place to another has eased in Dhading and Gorkha after construction of a suspension bridge in the districts. They used a tuin to cross the river earlier. People residing near the Trishuli River have found it easier to take their agriculture produ Read More...