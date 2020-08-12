Person under treatment at Patan Hospital succumbs to COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A 38-year-old woman, who had been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the isolation ward of Patan Hospital, died past Tuesday midnight.

The patient, resident of Janakpur in Dhanusha district, passed away at the Lalitpur-based hospital at around 1:00 am today, said Director of Patan Hospital, Dr Bishnu Prasad Sharma.

She had been suffering from Meningoencephalitis, also known as Encephalomeningitis, while getting treatment for the viral contagion at the isolation ward, the hospital director told THT Online’s Suresh Chaudhary.

The patient had been admitted to the hospital on August 2 after Lalitpur-based Alka Hospital referred her there, Dr Sharma added.

