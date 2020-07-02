PM Oli at HAMS hospital to take stock of health of activists on Satyagraha

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has visited the HAMS hospital to take stock of health of youth activists who have been staging a fast-unto-death Satyagraha for the last six days.
Activist Iih along with others have been staging the Satyagraha demanding that the government correct its course of action in terms of handling the current crisis, the response to which, according to the protesters, has not been anything but ineffective.
Iih and Pukar Bam’s health started to deteriorate on day six without water or food, they were rushed to the Mandikatar based hospital this evening.
Iih, along with a group, had launched the recent series of Enough is Enough demonstrations in Kathmandu, which later spread across various parts of the country.
Prime Minister Oli made a surprise visit to the hospital where he talked to the protesters and heard their grievances, a source said.
Image credit: Twitter
