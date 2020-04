THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and leader of main opposition party, Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba held a meeting at Baluwatar today.

According to PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa, the two discussed current matters of relevance at the meeting.

The government only today recommended the revoking of two ordinances upon receiving all-round criticism.

