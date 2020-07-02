PM Oli summons cabinet meeting at noon

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called for a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar, at 12pm, today.

Earlier yesterday, PM Oli held discussions with the Ministers in his government at his Baluwatar residence. Several top leaders demanded PM Oli to step down during a meeting of the standing committee of the Nepal Communist Party.

Furthermore, it has been learnt that the PM paid visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari before the commencement of the cabinet meeting.

