KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is going to be hospitalised for a kidney transplant on Monday.

PM Oli briefed about his plan for the kidney transplantation in a party secretariat meeting held today at the PM’s official residence, Baluwatar, informed party Spokesperson Narayankaji Shrestha.

PM Oli will be undergoing the operation at the Maharajgunj-based Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital coming Wednesday.

