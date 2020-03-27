PM Oli unwell, hospitalised on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was taken to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Thursday night following health complications.

PM Oli was taken to Manamohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre at the TUTH on experiencing irregularities in heartbeat, PM’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa said.

According to Oli’s personal doctor Dr Dibya Singh Shah, his condition is normal now and he would be discharged today, Thapa informed through his social media page.

The Prime Minister had recently, On March 4, successfully received a kidney transplant surgery – his second and was under special care for recovery as well as keeping in mind the spread of COVID-19.

