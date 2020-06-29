The PM’s remark that India is trying to unseat him only undermines the prestige of Nepali people and the Parliament
KATHMANDU, JUNE 28
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, under pressure from Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders who want him to step down either as prime minister or party co-chair, again played the nationalism card today to stay on in power.
The PM, who wishes to pin the blame for everything that’s wrong with Nepal today on India, claimed that the Indian state apparatus was active to topple him from power for amending the constitution to depict Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in the country’s map.
But there were few takers for his assertion even in his own party, NCP lawmaker Ram Kumari Jhankrii said the PM’s remarks were aimed at diverting people’s attention from real issues. “The PM has failed in all respects.
He is making such remarks to mask his weaknesses and failures,” she said.
Addressing a programme organised on the 69th birth anniversary of late Madan Kumar Bhandari, the PM said, “You must have heard from Indian media that I am going to be unseated within a week or two. You must have heard the Indian intellectuals’ debate about this. Indian state apparatus is surprisingly active,” the PM said.
He even said an embassy was also active against him. Though he did not name the embassy, there is little doubt who he was referring to.
The PM claimed that he was removed from power in 2016 when he signed trade and transit agreements with China. “But if anybody is dreaming of removing me from power, then I must tell them that they will never succeed,” the PM said. In an apparent message to the leaders within his party who want him to give up either the PM’s post or step down as the party’s co-chair.
Though he is clinging on to power and skipped the NCP Standing Committee meet on Friday fearing tough questions from party leaders, he claimed that he had no desire to remain in power for long. He, however, added if he was removed from power, no subsequent prime minister would speak up in favour of the country. The PM said he was confident that neither his party nor NCP Parliamentary Party would seek to remove him from power.
Political analyst Uddhab Pyakurel said the PM, who has been drawing flak for questionable handling of the COVID-19 crisis, had unnecessarily ranted up rhetoric against India. “The PM’s remark that India is trying to unseat him only undermines the prestige of Nepali people and the Parliament. Nepalis voted the ruling NCP to power and the Parliament made him the PM. The NCP commands almost two-thirds majority in the Parliament. How can India make or topple Nepal’s PM,” Pyakurel wondered.
He added that a sovereign PM should not make such irresponsible remarks.
He said, “If the PM found any embassy’s activities against diplomatic norms, then he should take action against that embassy. But will he do that?”
Jhankri added that had the PM acted honestly, work related to party unity and the party’s General Convention would have been completed by now. “Had the PM mobilised party cadres well, we could have set up quarantine centres and isolation wards in each ward,” she argued.
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 27 With people gradually returning home after completing mandatory quarantine stay, government quarantine shelters in Banke are becoming empty. There are some 114 quarantine shelters with 6,208 beds in eight local levels of the district. According to District Health Office Coro Read More...
Bayern make it 25 games without defeat in all competitions Bavarians miss equalling all-time goal record by one goal BERLIN: Bayern Munich, already crowned Bundesliga champions last week, lifted the league trophy in an empty stadium on Saturday after crushing hosts VfL Wolfsburg 4-0 o Read More...
The government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been heavily criticised by the main opposition party Nepali Congress and the general public. The economy appears to be in the doldrums in the aftermath of the lockdown, in effect since March 24. A historical unity that Nepal’s political part Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had skipped the Standing Committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) yesterday, showed up at the meeting venue today but only for a few minutes. A member of the Standing Committee said Oli left the meeting hall saying he was Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JUNE 27 A protest was staged at the initiative of Women’s Association aligned to Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal in Saptari district headquarters Rajbiraj today against the constitution (amendment) bill proposing to grant naturalised citizenship to foreign women married to Nepali men onl Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration has prepared a preliminary draft of the Social Inclusion Policy-2020 to institutionalise inclusive governance system in all levels, areas and structures through mainstreaming of community involvement and participation. Read More...
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...