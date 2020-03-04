PM’s condition stable, under observation for post-op treatment: TUTH

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has undergone a renal transplant surgery, his second, at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital today.

Executive Director of the hospital, Dr Prem Krishna Khadga said in a statement that PM Oli’s health condition post surgery is stable and his vital signs are sound. “The transplanted kidney has started working and he will receive further treatment until full recovery,” the statement read.

According to the doctor, the health status of the organ donor, the Prime Minister’s niece, is also sound.

Dr Prem Raj Gyawali, Dr Uttam Kumar Sharma, Dr Anant Kumar (Kidney Transplant Surgery); Dr Dibya Singh Shah, Dr Mahesh Sigdel, Dr Mukesh Kaphle, Dr Rabin Nepali (Nephrology and Transplant Medicine); and Dr Anil Shrestha, Dr Subhash Acharya (Anasthesia and Critical Care) were involved in his surgery.

