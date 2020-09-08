HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7

Police have arrested a self proclaimed naturopathist on the charge of spreading rumour against doctors and hospitals involved in treatment of COVID -19 patients saying that they are removing vital organs of COVID patients for smuggling .

The arrestee has been identified as Subas Subba Limbu. He had given multiple interviews on different YouTube channels accusing doctors and hospitals of removing vital human organs such as kidney, liver and eyes of COV- ID-19 patients.

A team deployed from the Metropolitan Police Crime Division arrested Limbu from a naturopathic hospital in Dolaniti, Lalitpur.

In an interview on a YouTube channel, Limbu claimed that some hospitals and doctors were actively involved in removing vital organs of COVID-19 victims.

Limbu also backed his claim by saying that the body of the COVID victim was not provided to the family of the victim and the body was incinerated while it was covered with multiple layers of protective shields.

Limbu had also said that the bodies of COVID victims were not sent for autopsy to hide their illegal and unlawful act . He also accused the government and leaders of taking advantage of the pandemic and using the crisis situation for making extra bucks. He claimed in another interview that he had made a vaccine against coronavirus.

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Thapa at MPCD said he was arrested following a large number of complaints from the general public and medical health practitioners. “Such baseless claims have only undermined doctors and health professionals who are working in the frontline fighting against the pandemic,” SSP Thapa said.

A team deployed from Metropolitan Police Circle, Satdobato, had also arrested him a few days ago and released him after he agreed not to spread such rumours.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook