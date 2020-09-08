KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7
Police have arrested a self proclaimed naturopathist on the charge of spreading rumour against doctors and hospitals involved in treatment of COVID -19 patients saying that they are removing vital organs of COVID patients for smuggling .
The arrestee has been identified as Subas Subba Limbu. He had given multiple interviews on different YouTube channels accusing doctors and hospitals of removing vital human organs such as kidney, liver and eyes of COV- ID-19 patients.
A team deployed from the Metropolitan Police Crime Division arrested Limbu from a naturopathic hospital in Dolaniti, Lalitpur.
In an interview on a YouTube channel, Limbu claimed that some hospitals and doctors were actively involved in removing vital organs of COVID-19 victims.
Limbu also backed his claim by saying that the body of the COVID victim was not provided to the family of the victim and the body was incinerated while it was covered with multiple layers of protective shields.
Limbu had also said that the bodies of COVID victims were not sent for autopsy to hide their illegal and unlawful act . He also accused the government and leaders of taking advantage of the pandemic and using the crisis situation for making extra bucks. He claimed in another interview that he had made a vaccine against coronavirus.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar Thapa at MPCD said he was arrested following a large number of complaints from the general public and medical health practitioners. “Such baseless claims have only undermined doctors and health professionals who are working in the frontline fighting against the pandemic,” SSP Thapa said.
A team deployed from Metropolitan Police Circle, Satdobato, had also arrested him a few days ago and released him after he agreed not to spread such rumours.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 8, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 6 The armed police force has been increasing the number of border outposts as the infection of COVID-19 increases in Province 2. The APF is working to increase the number of BOPs from the existing 50 to 123, according to chief of the APF battalion in Chinnamasta DIG Krishn Read More...
TIKAPUR, SEPTEMBER 6 Thirty families of the endangered Raji community at Bhajani of Kailali district are to get new houses under the Chief Minister Integrated Model Housing Programme. A team led by Minister of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative of Sudurpaschim Province Binita Chaudha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally moved to 47,236 as 979 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the infected, 338 are females while 641 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,736 people tested negative for the Read More...
GUWAHATI: The Indian Army said on Monday it has asked its Chinese counterpart if five Indian civilians who went missing from an eastern border state days ago were in their custody, while tension remains high on the western frontier between the rivals. Relations between the nuclear-armed Asian Read More...
DAMAULI: Two persons died and six others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Rishing Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as driver Hom Bahadur Shrestha (25) of Myagde Rural Municipality-7 and Raj Kumar Read More...
SIRAHA: Two persons infected with novel coronavirus succumbed to the disease in two consecutive days in Siraha district. According to Siraha District Health Office (DHO), a 77-year-old man of Jamad in Gol Bazaar Municipality-3 died from COVID-19 during the course of treatment at a hospital in Kat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 300. Four females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry's latest update. Read Also: Kathmandu Valley rec Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases, 293 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 20 and 13 fresh cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...