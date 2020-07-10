Police chief Kshetri assumes office

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU, JULY 9

Home Secretary Maheshwor Neupane conferred insignia on newly appointed Inspector General of Police Shailesh Thapa Kshetri amid a function organised at the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

Kshetri was promoted to the highest post of Nepal Police as per the July 7 decision of the Council of Ministers.

On the ceremony, Secretary Neupane underscored the need to respect and maintain the chain of command by everyone in the security agency and urged the top cop to focus on maintaining law and order in the country.

IGP Thapa expressed his gratitude to the Government of Nepal for its decision to appoint him the top cop, which he termed a genuine recognition of his professional integrity and efficiency. He said he was proud to head Nepal Police, which was dedicated to serve the nation and people.

“I take this as my added responsibility with challenge and vow to translate it into an opportunity,” he said.

Stating that Nepal Police is guided by the policy directives of the state in line with the principles of human rights, rule of law and citizen supremacy as per the constitution and prevailing laws, Kshetri said the security agency would always remain people-centric and transparent when it comes to enforce law and maintain law and order in the country.

Later in the day, IGP Kshetri took charge of office and directed all rank and file of Nepal Police to perform their duties and responsibilities with greater restraint, professionalism, high morale, motivation and accountability. Addressing a special function organised in NP headquarters, he said police personnel should be a true friend of helpless citizens and victims while maintaining peace and security in the society.

He directed the police personnel to carry out result-oriented, evidence-based and scientific criminal investigation through maximum utilisation of available resources.

According to the new IGP, internal strengthening of the organisation, institutional reform and career development of police staffers would top the priorities during his tenure.

As the 28th IGP, Kshetri will command the force of over 80,000 police staffers till 2 May 2022. Kshetri, who joined the police force on 1 May 1992 as inspector, left behind his only competitor, Additional Inspector General of Police Hari Bahadur Pal, in the race for the top post. Nepal Police bade farewell to outgoing IGP Thakur Prasad Gyawaly, AIG Tarini Prasad Lamsal and Deputy Inspector General Surya Prasad Upadhyay, who attained compulsory retirement from security agency with effect from yesterday as per 30-year service limit.

