Postal service needs to be revamped, says Minister Gurung

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 11
Minister for Communications and Information Technology Parvat Gurung thinks it is necessary to make postal service timely.
Speaking at an interaction with office-bearers of the Postal Service Department at the ministry today, Minister Gurung pointed out the need for creative approach to take the postal service ahead as per the changing time.
Stating that necessary discussion would be held with bodies concerned to make the postal service reliable and trust-worthy, he urged the office-bearers to bring an action plan with new thought.
The communications minister directed the department to make its service accessible, smooth and reliable. He said demand for postal service was increasing even in developed countries. He added that the government was committed to revising necessary act, law, policy and working procedure, expressing commitment that cargo service run by the private sector would also be made systematic.
Secretary of the ministry Hari Prasad Basyal said the department should move ahead strengthening the postal service. Director General of the department, Abha Shrestha Karna briefed Minister Gurung about the Department’s action plan. Minister Gurung took stock of the Office of the Controller of Certification and Security Printing Centre of the department.
A version of this article appears in print on November 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
