PPE handed over

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: ActionAid Nepal on Tuesday provided 9,457 sets of Personal Protective Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Population to support health personnel working for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ActionAid Nepal’s Executive Director Sujeeta Mathema handed over the PPE sets worth Rs 16.2 million to the Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal.

According to Health Secretary Laxman Aryal, the PPE sets will be distributed to health personnel working in Kathmandu, Bardiya, Doti, Bajura, Siraha and other districts as per necessity.

A version of this article appears in print on November 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook