Private schools urge guardians to pay fee

Kathmandu, June 21
Private school operators across the country have asked guardians to clear student fee for the last academic year and also pay the fee for the last few months despite the fact that schools have remained closed since March 24, due to the nationwide lockdown.
Main organisations representing private schools in the country – Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal and National – Private and Boarding Schools’ Association Nepal – issuing a joint statement today made the request to guardians. They have urged the guardians to adopt ‘live and let live’ philosophy stating that they were having a hard time to sustain academic institutions due to the lockdown.
The joint statement came despite strict direction from the government not to collect fees from guardians during the lockdown period.
The umbrella organisations have insisted that since schools’ revenue collection was nil, they were facing difficulty in providing salaries for their staffers. They said there are above 200,000 teachers and staffers employed at around 7,000 private schools. A majority of the operators have been unable to pay the rent of the school buildings, and they have been served notices by the landlords to either vacate the property or pay the rents, according to the statement.
The statement also mentions that some operators, who had taken loans from banks to upgrade their schools have not been able to clear bank dues.
The organisations have argued that they were forced to collect fees as the government did not announce any relief package for them, which could mean that all private schools could be closed if they could not collect revenues from guardians.
Tikaram Puri, PABSON’s chair talking to THT over phone said schools have agreed not to charge monthly fee for one month during the lockdown and the guardians must understand the situation of the schools and pay the fees of other months.
“We have no other options than to request the guardians to pay the fees even during the period of lockdown,” said Puri. The organisations have also urged all three tiers of the government and other stakeholders to support private schools during this difficult period.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 22, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
TULSA: President Donald Trump launched his comeback rally Saturday by defining the upcoming election as a stark choice between national heritage and left-wing radicalism. But his intended show of political force amid a pandemic featured thousands of empty seats and new coronavirus cases on his own c Read More...
NEPALGUNJ: With the arrival of monsoon, Rapti River has started to swell sending signs of danger flying in and around the area. The two days of continuous rainfall led to the rising of river water above the danger level on Saturday evening, exposing various settlements to risk of flooding. Pro Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 A Nepali family performs yog-aasans at their residence on International Yoga Day in Kathmandu, Nepal on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The International Yoga Day is celebrated annually on June 21. However, this year no public event was organised due to the Covid-19-related restricti Read More...
BEIJING: China plans to establish a special bureau in Hong Kong to investigate and prosecute crimes considered threatening to national security, according to details of a controversial new national security law Beijing is imposing on the semi-autonomous territory. In addition, bodies in all Hong Read More...
Kathmandu, June 21 The annular eclipse as seen from Kathmandu on Sunday. The celestial event, which was annular at some places of the world allowing enthusiasts a view of the Ring of Fire, offered a partial view for most parts of Nepal. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
BEIJING: Chinese researchers have started a second phase human trial of a possible coronavirus vaccine, the Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) said on Sunday, in efforts to further assess effectiveness and safety. About a dozen vaccines are in differen Read More...
MADRID: Spain reopened its borders to British tourists on Sunday in a bid to kickstart its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising levels of coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump said he told his government to reduce US testing for the virus, an appa Read More...
KATHMANDU: The confirmation of 421 new cases have pushed Nepal's coronavirus infection tally nearer to the 10,000 mark on Sunday. The nationwide Covid-19 count stands at 9026 with the latest additions. Of the 421 newly infected 64 are female while 357 are male, the Ministry of Health and Populati Read More...