Probe medical equipment procurement deal, says Deuba

Kathmandu, April 3

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba today issued a press release questioning delay in investigating the alleged corruption in medical equipment procurement deal signed between the government and Omni Group recently.

Deuba said he was seriously concerned about the delay in the investigation of alleged corruption in the medical equipment procurement deal and attempt to cover-up the issue. He also said attempts were being made to discourage those who were exposing the wrongdoing in the deal.

“At this hour we are with the government to avert risk of the spread of COV- ID-19 and we have advised the government to work on war footing to contain the disease. But we have also cautioned the government to ensure transparency and the rule of law,” Deuba stated in his release. He said the alleged irregularity in the procurement of medical supplies undermined the prestige of the country.

“Delay in the procurement of extremely essential goods, opaque tender process, exorbitant rate in the deal and purchase of substandard medical equipment cannot be condoned,” Deuba stated in his release.

The NC president urged the PM to launch an investigation into the medical equipment procurement deal.

Department of Health recently scrapped a deal with Omni Group after the latter failed to bring the required medical equipment from China on the stipulated date. Deuba also demanded that those responsible for deleting the news contents of www.kathmandupress.com should be punished.

