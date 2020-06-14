THT Online

KATHMANDU: Sunday saw a continuation of protests that have been taking place since last week with disgruntled people, especially the youth, taking to the streets across various parts of the country, over their disappointment regarding government’s fickle response to coronavirus crisis.

In the string of the same event, another demonstration was was organised at Boudha, Kathmandu today.

On Saturday, youths had staged a peaceful demonstration against incompetence of the government in dealing with the crisis, in Maitighar. However, police had apprehended a few protesters, including seven foreigners, from the site.

Here are a few pics from the site.

