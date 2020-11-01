Public vehicles told to display fare

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 31
Traffic police have made it mandatory for all public vehicle operators inside the valley to display transportation fare rates outside the vehicle.
The fare should be exactly the same as it was before the introduction of the nationwide lockdown on March 24. Action will be taken against the public vehicles flouting the rule, said traffic police.
Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Singhadurbar, has introduced the rule in a bid to stop transportation entrepreneurs from fleecing passengers. The public vehicle operators had started charging extra amount after public vehicles were mandated to operate with half of their capacity.
Traffic police personnel have stepped up action against vehicles charging extra fare and have forced more than 800 public vehicles to display fare lists yesterday and today.
Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Prasad Yadav, spokesperson for MTPD said any vehicles found removing the fair rate, or not pasting new rates outside the vehicles within a week or so will have to face action.
Yadav also urged everyone to call toll free number 103 to complain about public vehicle operators fleecing the passengers.
A version of this article appears in print on November 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
