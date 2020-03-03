Rape accused self-styled godman Krishna Das Giri detained

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Krishna Das Giri, who goes by the alias Sidhha Baba, has been sent to judicial custody following his surrender at the Sunsari District Court today.

The rape accused was absconding since January 23 while his hearing was ongoing at Biratnagar High Court. He was charged of raping a female disciple by the District Attorney Office.

According to Sunsari District Police Office’s Deputy Superintendent Binod Sharma, Giri will be taken to Eastern Regional Jail in Jhumka.

On December 2, police arrested Krishnadas Giri from the ICU of Birat Nursing Home, Biratnagar, where he had taken refuge, averting arrest. Police then produced Siddhababa before Sunsari District Court, which remanded him to four-days in custody for investigation.

