RPP (United), RPP to unify

Himalayan News Service/Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, March 8

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (United) and Rastriya Prajatantra Party have announced unification between the two parties.

The two parties finally came to an agreement to from a single party after long discussion and dialogue. RPP (United) chairpersons Pashupti SJB Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani, and RPP Chair Kamal Thapa signed a paper of agreement in this regard last night. Accordingly, the new party will have three presidents. The declaration assembly will be held on March 11. The three presidents will decide on the central committee composition, division of responsibilities and day-to-day affairs of the party.

The unified party will adopt the principle of democracy with monarchy and Sanatan Hindu State. It shall follow local self-governance, liberal economy and non-aligned foreign policy. An interim statute will be developed accordingly. The statute will be drafted and presented by a committee within the next six months. As per the agreement, the general convention of the unified party will be held within the next 18 months. The election symbol of both the parties have been withheld for six months.

RPP flag will be used by the new party as well. A taskforce has been formed to determine further procedures of the unification. Bikram Pandey, Thakur Sharma and Shyam Tilamsena from RPP (United) and Dipak Bohara, Buddhiman Tamang and Bhaskar Bhadra of RPP are members of the taskforce.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook