Request for rapid response team

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Nepal has ‘informally’ requested India for rapid response teams, announced Spokesperson for India’s External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar on Thursday.

Speaking at a special press briefing televised from New Delhi, Kumar said the SAARC countries were moving fast towards realising proposals and announcements made during the video conference of SAARC leaders conducted on Monday.

He said some member states had sought equipment and USD one million from the SAARC fund to which India contributed USD 10 million. Masks and sanitisers were being delivered to the countries, he said.

Speaking at a separate press meet in Kathmandu, Minister of Finance, Communications and Information Technology Yubaraj Khatiwada also said equipment were being received from neighbouring countries

A version of this article appears in print on March 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

