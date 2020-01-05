Rescued persons start reappearing on KMC streets

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 4

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has been carrying out search and rehabilitation campaign to rescue homeless persons in full swing since December 15, but KMC’s efforts do not seem to be bearing fruit as rescued persons have started reappearing on the streets within no time.

Most of the elderly persons, who were rescued and reconciled with their families just a few weeks ago, have made the streets their habitual abode once again.

KMC, with the support of Nepal Police and Manab Sewa Aashram, a philanthropist organisation that is leading the search, rescue and rehabilitation operation, have until now rescued as many as 452 persons from the streets. At least 15 persons, who had been rescued by KMC just a few days ago, were found in the streets again.

A source at Manab Sewa Aashram stated that they preferred to reconcile the street people with their families than to forcefully put them in a shelter home.

According to MSA, many of the street persons choose to remain in the street mainly due to poverty and ill treatment from family members. Suman Bartaula, a member of MSA, said, “Our social structure, and poverty should be blamed

for reappearance of these persons on the streets.”

Bartaula also said the authorities concerned should not make the rescue operation a ritualistic activity and they should find permanent solution to the problem.

Of the 452 persons rescued so far, more than 100 have been kept at a temporarily set up screening centre at Balaju. Rescued people are kept at the screening centre until their guardians/parents are contacted. Once the family members come in touch with the rescued persons, they are handed over to their families. But if even after several attempts, no family members or relatives come in contact, the rescued persons are sent to the shelter home operated by the MSA.

MSA said that they had reconciled 20 rescued persons with their families in different parts of the country after verifying their address and guardianship with locals leaders. Similarly, over a dozen daily wagers, who worked night shift and chose to sleep on the streets, were handed over to their contractors or business operators.

