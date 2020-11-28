Sandeep Lamichhane tests positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
Taking to twitter, Lamichhane shared with his fans and followers that he has contracted Covid-19.
Stating that he started experiencing some body aches since Wednesday, leg spinner Lamichhane assured that his health is on the mend and asked all to keep him in their prayers.
Hi Everyone, Greetings to all.
Its my sincere duty to tell you all that I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I had some body aches since Wednesday. But my health is improving a little bit now. If all goes well, I will return to the field again. Keep me in your prayers.🙏
— Sandeep Lamichhane (@Sandeep25) November 27, 2020
