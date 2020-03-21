Sandhya Aarati halted in Pashupatinath temple

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Pashupati Area Development Trust has decided to halt regular Sandhya Aarati, a religious ritual of worship, on the banks of the Bagmati River, one of the holiest sites for Hindu.

According to PADT, the evening prayers being performed on the river banks, would be suspended from Saturday until further notice as per the government decision to prohibit the gathering of more than 25 persons in one place.

Sandhya Aarati was established as a regular tradition since 2006. Bhajan Kirtan (performing devotional songs) has also been suspended on the premises of the Pashupatinath temple. However, regular puja in the temple will not be affected.

The PADT has issued a notice, requesting all not to gather more than 25 persons in Aryaghat and electric crematorium during funeral procession and final rites of a deceased person. Other shrines, including mosques, have also suspended their daily rituals.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook