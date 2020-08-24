‘Save the Children’ donates seven ICU ventilators for COVID-19 response

THT Online

KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government’s efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

Issuing a statement, Save the Children said the organisation has also donated PCR sample extraction machine to the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) and ventilators worth around Rs 17.5 million.

Rajan Bhattarai, Interim Chief of Party, Global Fund Project/Save the Children handed over the support to Dr Roshan Pokharel, Country Coordination Mechanishm (CCM) Chair and Chief Specialist at the MoHP.

Virendra Thagunna, Acting Deputy Country Director of Save the Children said, “Responding to the acute shortage of ICU ventilators, Save the Children under the Global fund Project decided to extend support to further strengthen the government’s COVID-19 response.”

Since the outbreak in Nepal, Save the Children has been working closely with the government line-ministries in both federal and local level across the country.

