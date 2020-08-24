‘Save the Children’ donates seven ICU ventilators for COVID-19 response

KATHMANDU: In a bid to support the government’s efforts in COVID-19 management, Save the Children, an international non-governmental organisation, today handed over seven units of mechanical ventilators to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).
Issuing a statement, Save the Children said the organisation has also donated PCR sample extraction machine to the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) and ventilators worth around Rs 17.5 million.
Rajan Bhattarai, Interim Chief of Party, Global Fund Project/Save the Children handed over the support to Dr Roshan Pokharel, Country Coordination Mechanishm (CCM) Chair and Chief Specialist at the MoHP.
Virendra Thagunna, Acting Deputy Country Director of Save the Children said, “Responding to the acute shortage of ICU ventilators, Save the Children under the Global fund Project decided to extend support to further strengthen the government’s COVID-19 response.”
Since the outbreak in Nepal, Save the Children has been working closely with the government line-ministries in both federal and local level across the country.
Kathmandu, August 22 The second meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Working Group on oil and gas cooperation that was conducted through video conferencing recently, held discussions on future areas of cooperation in the petroleum energy sector, including possibilities of new pipelines for supply of Read More...
LONDON: London's famous Tower Bridge, which crosses the River Thames in the heart of the British capital, was stuck open on Saturday, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed at the sight. The historic bascule-and-suspension bridge failed to close after opening to allow ships to pass underne Read More...
MINSK: Authorities in Belarus blocked more than 50 news media websites that were covering weeks of protests demanding that authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko resign but protesters still turned out again Saturday, some forming a chain of solidarity in the capital. The Belarusian Associat Read More...
Lalitpur, August 23 Women gather on the bank of a River in Thapagaun, Lalitpur, on Sunday to perform Rishi Panchami rituals amid the ongoing movement prohibition imposed by district authorities in the valley. Photo: Balkrishna Thapa/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Tesla AC brand is all set to introduce a new model of air conditioner in the Nepali market. Despite being alike every other standard air conditioner in the world, this particular model consists of something that will make people feel like it is a truly a Nepali brand. The new AC will s Read More...
POKHARA: Nepali Congress, Kaski has urged the Gandaki province government and local levels to extend the ongoing prohibitory order in Kaski district to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community level. The district has been totally shutdown following the prohibitory order clamped five days a Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections as the disease marched through impoverished rural areas in the north and the wealthier but older populations of the south. How the virus is spreading in the world's second-most Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepalis that were stranded in Dubai airport following the government's decision to cancel their repatriation last week, will fly home today. According to the Nepal Airlines Corporation, a wide-body aircraft A-330 has left for Dubai this morning and is scheduled to return with the passe Read More...