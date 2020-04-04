SC seeks details on coronavirus

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has asked the Ministry of Health and Population and the Department of Health to provide details on what they are doing to diagnose and treat coronavirus patients. A single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued the order on Friday in response to a writ filed by Advocate Mukunda Adhikari.

The apex court also asked both parties to present their argument on Sunday on whether or not an interim order should be issued in the case.

The petitioner has demanded that the laboratory tests of all those, who wanted to get tested for COVID-19 should be carried out within 48 hours and people with fever of 37.3 degree Fahrenheit should be tested for COV- ID-19 and should also be kept in isolation.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on April 04, 2020 of the Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook