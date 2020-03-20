SC to decide on regular court proceedings today

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 19

The Supreme Court will take a decision tomorrow on whether it should halt its court proceedings or scale down its services in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

General Secretary of Nepal Bar Association Lila Mani Paudel said his office wrote a letter to the SC urging it to either halt its proceedings or scale down its services till the threat of COVID -19 subsided.

He said “If the judiciary has to halt its court proceedings, it can still continue hearing the habeas corpus writ petitions, but if it does continue its court proceedings, it should make sure that there are enough precautionary measures on the court premises and all visitors and employees are screened at the entrance,”

Paudel said. “COVID-19 threat is dreadful and it should not be taken lightly,” he added.

Around 1,500 service-seekers visit the SC on a daily basis where 400 to 500 cases are listed for hearing. More than 1,000 service-seekers visit Kathmandu District Court every day.

SC Spokesperson Bhadrakali Pokharel said the government’s decision to limit people’s gathering to 25 and postpone schools’ examinations reflected its concerted effort to contain the threat of the deadly virus. A full court meeting of the SC scheduled for tomorrow will take a decision in the same light.

