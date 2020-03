THT Online

KATHMANDU: Government has decided to postpone Secondary Education Examination (SEE), as a precautionary measure against possible spread of COVID-19, until further notice.

The exams were scheduled to commence on March 19.

“Government has decided to suspend SEE which were starting tomorrow for now,” Chief Advisor to the Prime Minister, Bishnu Rimal informed of the government decision through a tweet.

Likewise, all University exams will be put-off.

