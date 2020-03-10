Self-quarantine if symptomatic of Coronavirus: Health Minister

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry for Health and Population has formulated a protocol for COVID-19 symptomatic people to follow based on World Health Organisation (WHO) standards keeping in mind the possibility of transmission of the disease.

Stressing on the need for self-quarantine, Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal said that the government has formulated a procedure to be followed in case people show symptoms of having contracted the virus. “The person in self-quarantine must abide by the WHO recommended measures. Checking body temperature at frequent intervals, distance to be maintained with co-inhabitants, food restrictions and other dos and donts must be considered.”

Speaking at an event held at the ministry today, the Health Minister stated that a scenario similar to recent evacuation of and eventual quarantine of Nepalis from Wuhan cannot be expected.

“When you think of quarantine here on, do not think of the government evacuating students from China, placing them under quarantine and managing their recovery. Think of it as self-quarantine now,” the health minister said. He added that the state will, however, take care of tests to be undertaken in case somebody shows symptoms. The state will manage all expenses if the person needs to be admitted to a hospital for treatment. However, the same protocol will not apply for self-quarantine measures.

It is to be noted that only one person on record has tested positive for coronavirus in Nepal. Test reports of many others who had shown symptoms have come out negative.

On March 9, the WHO released a statement saying that the threat of a pandemic has become very real, however adding, that it could still be controlled.

