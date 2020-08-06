Six security personnel stationed at NCP Co-chair Dahal’s residence diagnosed with COVID-19

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Six of the security personnel stationed at the residence of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal have tested positive for coronavirus.

The PCR tests were carried out at Maharajgunj-based Nepal Police Hospital.

According to Dahal’s secretariat, the infected persons are the team of police personnel stationed at the entrance of the residence.

“Security personnel that move around with the former PM have, however, tested negative. Only those that were deployed for home security were diagnosed positive for Covid-19.”

There has been a resurge in number of Coronavirus cases of late in the country, with a steady rise marked in Kathmandu valley.

