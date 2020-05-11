Statements not enough: Deuba

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, May 10

Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba issued a press release stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani belonged to Nepal.

He urged the government to take immediate high-level initiative to resolve the dispute over inauguration by India of the link road connecting Pithoragarh to Lipulekh building a shorter route to Kailash Mansarovar.

“The Nepali Congress has always been clear that mere statements cannot address an issue as large as nationalism and efforts must lead to results,” Deuba said.

He said the Sushil Koirala-led government had protested the agreement reached between India and China on Lipulekh in 2015.

He said the government should proceed to find a solution through diplomatic efforts and his party would stand with the government on matters of national interest.

