Strong jolt felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday afternoon. The jolt was felt around 4:30pm.
According to National Seismological Centre, the 3.5 ML earthquake was recorded at 4:30 pm.
An earthquake of ML 3.5 occured around Bagalamukhi of Lalitpur district at 16:30. @NEOCOfficial
— NSC, Nepal (@NepalNsc) August 5, 2020
The tremor originated around Bagalamukhi of Lalitpur district, the NSC added.
