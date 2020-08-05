Strong jolt felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday afternoon. The jolt was felt around 4:30pm.

According to National Seismological Centre, the 3.5 ML earthquake was recorded at 4:30 pm.

An earthquake of ML 3.5 occured around Bagalamukhi of Lalitpur district at 16:30. @NEOCOfficial — NSC, Nepal (@NepalNsc) August 5, 2020

The tremor originated around Bagalamukhi of Lalitpur district, the NSC added.

