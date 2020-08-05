Nepal | August 05, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Strong jolt felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

Strong jolt felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday

3.5 ML earthquake originating in Bagalamukhi, Lalitpur shook many parts of the valley

Published: August 05, 2020 4:42 pm
THT Online
KATHMANDU: A strong tremor was felt in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday afternoon. The jolt was felt around 4:30pm.

According to National Seismological Centre, the 3.5 ML earthquake was recorded at 4:30 pm.

 

The tremor originated around Bagalamukhi of Lalitpur district, the NSC added.

