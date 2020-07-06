Nepal | July 06, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Subas Chandra Nembang meets Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba

Subas Chandra Nembang meets Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba

Published: July 06, 2020 8:23 am On: Kathmandu
KATHMANDU: Deputy parliamentary party leader of the NCP Subas Chandra Nembang met Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba at the latter’s residence in Budhanilkantha.

NC leader Minendra Rijal was also present in the meeting.

Nembang told THT that he met Deuba at the behest of Oli ‘to maintain close ties with opposition leaders in the time of pandemic and when relations with India were at a nadir due to the border dispute’.

Nembang also briefed Deuba about the rift within his party and how party leaders were trying to settle their disputes.

Asked if his meeting was aimed at garnering support of the main opposition party in the event of vertical split of the ruling NCP, Nembang said, “Our party will not split under any circumstance.”

