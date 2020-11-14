Sunil Thapa appointed joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Former leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Sunil Bahadur Thapa has been appointed the joint-General Secretary of Nepali Congress.

Thapa had quit his mother party and joined the NC along with a few others in July.

Likewise, seven others have been inducted as the party’s central committee members and two others as invited central committee members.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook