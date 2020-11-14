Sunil Thapa appointed joint General Secretary of Nepali Congress

KATHMANDU: Former leader of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Sunil Bahadur Thapa has been appointed the joint-General Secretary of Nepali Congress.
Thapa had quit his mother party and joined the NC along with a few others in July.
Likewise, seven others have been inducted as the party’s central committee members and two others as invited central committee members.
