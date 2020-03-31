Support for starving, homeless growing

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 30

After The Himalayan Times reported about the condition of homeless people and those living in squatter settlements in Kathmandu, some people have come forward with offers to feed those people.

Among them are a group lead by Chirag Goyal and Karan Bhimsariya representing Goyal Groups who called the THT reporter about ways to support such people. They had reached the site with a vehicle full of daily consumable goods such as rice, grains, oil and vegetables.

They distributed edible goods at the site and asked Madhyapur Thimi Municipality’s Spokesperson Ram Thapa to provide them the exact number of such needy people, so that food distribution could be made more effective.

Thapa, who had also reached the place after reading THT’s news coverage said many people had asked him about measures to help such people.

Hundreds of urban poor people or homeless people are living in a squatter settlement on the banks of the Manohara and Hanumante rivers in Bhaktapur.

Thapa later said the municipality was collecting exact data of such people and would soon make public information of such people so that even common people could help them.

