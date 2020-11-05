Supreme Court quashes govt’s appeal to review decision on free Covid-19 test and treatment

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has quashed government’s appeal to review its order to the Ministry of Health for carrying out free tests and treatment of Covid-19 in government-owned health facilities.
A full bench of justices Hari Krishna Karki, Sapana Pradhan Malla, and Purushottam Bhandari took the decision that the review petition placed by the Ministry of Health and Population would not be taken forward.
The apex court, on October 1, had ordered that the government carry out PCR tests and treatment of Covid patients free of cost. The verdict was delivered by a division bench of justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Tanka Bahadur Moktan. Supreme Court observed that COVID-19 was an infectious disease and as per legal provisions, everybody had the right to free diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
In response to this, the government had filed an appeal for a review of this decision through the Office of the Attorney General.
Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the apex court has questioned Health Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal as to why the Health Ministry should be exempted from action for contempt of court.
The SC made this statement in connection to Health Ministry’s recent announcement to not bear costs of Covid treatment despite the former’s order to provide treatment free of cost.
READ ALSO:
WASHINGTON: Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday predicted a US election win over President Donald Trump after pivotal victories in Michigan and Wisconsin, while the Republican incumbent sought to offset a narrowing path to re-election with lawsuits and demands for a recount. Victories in those Midwes Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Sixteen doctors working in Bir Hospital emergency submitted resignation from their positions today. They handed over their resignation to Hospital Director Kedar Century after the hospital management failed to fulfil their demands. The doctors put in their papers after ta Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said today he would not resign from his post for which he was elected by the people. Inaugurating Manmohan Centre Annex Building at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital here today, Oli discarded the talk of his resignation in media as rumour Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 A report on Rapid Gender Assessment, recently released by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, in collaboration with non-government organisations, including UN Women, has made recommendations to the government to address the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable g Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Minister for Education, Science and Technology Girirajmani Pokharel has underscored the need to make optimum use of science and technology and link education with skill and productivity. Addressing a virtual dialogue organised by the Education Policy and Practice Centre h Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Traffic management in Kathmandu valley has been complicated by narrow roads and increasing pressure of vehicles. A delay in construction of corridor roads and other roads; garage, gas station and workshop being operated on the sides of roads and lack of parking lots and o Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 4 Tribhuvan University has made necessary arrangements for students to take their exams from exam centres convenient to them. The university is going to conduct examinations that were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus from the fourth we Read More...