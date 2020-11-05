Supreme Court quashes govt’s appeal to review decision on free Covid-19 test and treatment

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court has quashed government’s appeal to review its order to the Ministry of Health for carrying out free tests and treatment of Covid-19 in government-owned health facilities.

A full bench of justices Hari Krishna Karki, Sapana Pradhan Malla, and Purushottam Bhandari took the decision that the review petition placed by the Ministry of Health and Population would not be taken forward.

The apex court, on October 1, had ordered that the government carry out PCR tests and treatment of Covid patients free of cost. The verdict was delivered by a division bench of justices Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Tanka Bahadur Moktan. Supreme Court observed that COVID-19 was an infectious disease and as per legal provisions, everybody had the right to free diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

In response to this, the government had filed an appeal for a review of this decision through the Office of the Attorney General.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that the apex court has questioned Health Minister Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal as to why the Health Ministry should be exempted from action for contempt of court.

The SC made this statement in connection to Health Ministry’s recent announcement to not bear costs of Covid treatment despite the former’s order to provide treatment free of cost.

