Swoyambhu stakeholders against Ring Road expansion

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 29
Religious leaders, locals and activists around Swoyambhunath temple, one of the world heritage sites, have announced protest programmes against the soon-to-start Ring Road expansion project, saying the road expansion would demolish some monasteries, and religious structures inside the area.
Stakeholders formed the ‘Save Swoyambhu (World Heritage Site) Campaign’, in a bid to exert pressure on the government to find other solutions to road expansion and to generate public awareness on the issue.
People, mostly from the Buddhist community joined the campaign after the government marked some areas, including gumbas and other religious sites inside the area, for demolition.
The Department of Road had around 10 months ago put a red mark inside the park suggesting some religious buildings inside the world heritage site needed to be demolished for expansion of the Ring Road.
The government had on March 5 given the green signal for the second phase expansion of the 8.2-km stretch of the Ring Road section from Kalanki to Maharajgunj. The project, which will be undertaken by the Chinese government, will widen the existing two-lane road to a 62-metre-wide eight-lane road along with additional six-metrewide lanes on both sides of the road.
The project which was to begin a few months earlier was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown imposed on March 24.
Members of Save Swoyambhu Campaign said the expansion would encroach around five feet to 15 feet inside the boundary of the world heritage site leading to demolition of archaeologically important prayer wheel, the thousand Buddha chaitya, re-establish WHS’s boundary stones, and remove some physical infrastructure of the 75 feet tall iconic Bodhi Chaitya.
Sunil Gurung, secretary of the campaign, said it was very sad that the leaders did not reconsider saving the world heritage site dedicated to Lord Buddha and Buddhism in the country. “These monuments were built with permission from the Department of Archaeology and UNESCO. We didn’t build this over some private property. We built this for the glory of our own country and for the glory of Lord Buddha.
Now, we won’t let the government demolish it.”
Acharya Nurbhu Sherpa, president of the campaign and also chairperson of Nepal Bouddha Federation, said they had formed the campaign seeking a solution to the problem that had arisen. “We want the government to know that the areas it wants to clear are inside the world heritage site.
And we suspect even government officials might have not been properly informed about the matter.”
The campaign, in the coming days, has proposed to submit memorandum to various government bodies, including the Office of the Prime Minister, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Physical Infrastructure, road division, Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Department of Archaeology and the UNESCO. In future, it plans to organise various public awareness programmes, signature campaigns and hold peaceful candle vigils.
A version of this article appears in print on November 30, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 The country’s sole secondary market witnessed a number of records broken in the trading week between November 22 and 26, with the Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index surging by 6.47 per cent or 115.13 points week-on-week to scale to a new peak. Opening at 1,778.12 p Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 28 Gold and silver prices took a beating in the trading week between November 22 and 27, weighed down by resilient economic data, positive vaccine results and the start of the US presidential transition process. According to the rate list of Federation of Nepal Gold and Sil Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s leading commercial bank, Nabil Bank and leading online marketplace, Daraz, have jointly launched the Sarathi Programme. Under this strategic partnership, small and medium enterprises (SME) selling via Daraz online shopping marketplace will be able to obtain a wide range of cr Read More...
DHANGADHI: The first day/night or floodlit cricket series of the country has started in Dhangadhi of Kailali district from Saturday. The cricket series organised by Shikhar Youth Club, Dhangadhi is being played at the cricket ground in Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-13. According to Annat Bo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The countrywide Covid-19 tally reached 231,978 as 1255 additional infections emerged on Sunday. The capital hosts the highest amount of active cases which, on an average, reports half of the daily reported live infections. Likewise, 1404 people who were earlier infected with the vir Read More...
LONDON: The British government appointed a vaccines minister on Saturday as it prepares to inoculate millions of people against the coronavirus, potentially starting within days. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Conservative lawmaker Nadhim Zahawi will oversee the country's biggest vaccine progr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,479. Meanwhile, 1,255 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 231,978. Over 1.4 million deaths from the dis Read More...
ADDIS ABABA: Six explosions were reported in the Eritrean capital, Asmara, late on Saturday, the U.S. State Department said on Twitter although the cause and location were not clear. “At 10:13 p.m. on Nov 28 there were six explosions in Asmara,” the State Department said in the post on Sunday. Read More...