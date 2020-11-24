Those availing free PCR test to be disqualified from insurance

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23
Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya had announced two days ago that the metropolis would conduct free PCR tests for coronavirus.
While the mayor’s announcement is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon, it is learnt that people undergoing such free PCR test will be deprived of COVID-19 insurance money if they test positive.
Ishwor Man Dangol, spokesperson of KMC said, “The KMC as per the direction of the federal government has decided that it will not allow people to receive insurance money for COVID-19 if they test positive for the virus after free PCR test provided by the local government.”
Dangol said that the step was taken in a bid to discourage rich and privileged people from taking the free PCR test, which was targeted underprivileged and needy persons.
In contrast, Mayor Shakya had said the free PCR tests were to increase contact tracing and the scope of PCR tests.
But, Shakya’s claim sounds too good to be true as KMC has only been offering free PCR test to 50 persons a day.
If we go by the mayor’s word the metropolis needs to conduct 500 to 700 free PCR tests a day as per KMC’s Department of Public Health.
“Currently, the local government does not have the capacity to conduct PCR tests of the public. All we can do is request the Health Ministry for that,” Dangol said. He further said that the metropolis will only be able to conduct free PCR test for needy people.
The mayor had earlier invited criticism for his populist claim that he would build a 100-bed COVID-19 hospital, which never materialised.
Kathmandu is one of the hardest hit COVID-19 cities in the country as nearly 50 per cent of the national daily tally is from Kathmandu.
Mayor Shakya also had said he would introduce programmes to reduce the increasing mass of people in the city area with the support of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre, but he has not yet started homework in this regard.
A version of this article appears in print on November 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all local levels, directing them to implement the ‘School Operation Framework-2020 in the Context of COVID-19’ recently endorsed by the Government of Nepal. In response to a letter Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 A total of 91 per cent of Nepalis infected with COVID-19 abroad have recovered from the contagion, Non-Resident Nepali Association said today. According to NRNA, as many as 46,578 Nepalis had tested positive for the virus in 46 foreign countries as of last evening. Of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The Bagmati Cleaning Mega Campaign will enter the 400th week on January 9. Plans are afoot among the campaigners and volunteers to observe the 400th week of the campaign in Kathmandu valley in a special way. Chief campaigner and former ambassador to China Leela Mani Paud Read More...
KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 22 The government’s campaign to achieve street children free status is gaining momentum with the implementation of related programmes. So far, 574 street children have been rescued and rehabilitated from various parts of the country. Of them, 465 are boys and 109 are girl Read More...
ZURICH: Swiss doctors have urged those vulnerable to COVID-19 complications to record their wishes for end-of-life care in advance to help ease pressure on intensive care units, drawing criticism from an advocacy group. Pro Senectute Schweiz, an organisation for the elderly, said the doct Read More...
Deserving businesses should get the concessional loans without hassles after the necessary documents are submitted It’s been months since the government promised relief to the business community hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but it is better late than never that the government has introdu Read More...
Human development is fundamentally centered on the equal advancements in two particular areas, education and health, both determinants of a child’s material and emotional well-being. Without ensuring their universal rights to both education and health, the future of the children is in jeopardy Th Read More...
The relentless noise of scissors at work and a bedlam of people practising multi-lingualism is a familiar scene at traditional salons. Salons, which are often mispronounced and wrongly spelt as ‘saloons’ in small towns, bear a testimony to the inacquaintance of the dwellers with the foreign lang Read More...